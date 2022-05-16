SYRACUSE, Ind. — The body of a 16-year-old boy was found this weekend in an Elkhart County pond after authorities say he fell from a rope swing.

Emergency personnel were called around 2:50 p.m. Sunday to an area near the 71700 block of County Road 29 in Syracuse, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, after a juvenile was reported missing in the water.

Witnesses on scene told authorities they saw the missing 16-year-old boy enter the water after “swinging from an elevated platform by a rope swing” and that he never surfaced. DNR said his body was later found by other swimmers in approximately 5 feet of water.

EMS crews from multiple departments responded to the area and provided CPR and lifesaving aid, DNR said. Despite this, the boy was later pronounced dead at the scene by the Elkhart County Coroner’s Office.

The incident is still under investigation by Indiana Conservation Officers.