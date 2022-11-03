CARTHAGE, Ind. — Indiana State Police made an arrest Wednesday after a homeowner overheard suspected burglars on his property.

Troopers were called to a residence in Carthage around 5:30 p.m. The homeowner told ISP he had heard “unidentified voices.”

State police say as they were on the scene, they saw a male try to leave the house through a broken back window. The individual was then taken into custody. After it was determined he was a juvenile, he was released to a parent.

Another individual tried to leave through the same window as troopers entered the home. Police arrested him and identified him as 18-year-old Eithean Stevens of Greenfield.

He was preliminarily charged with residential entry, trespassing, criminal mischief, and false informing.