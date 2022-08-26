INDIANAPOLIS — A teenager faces multiple charges after Indy police say he was driving a stolen vehicle, ran from officers and had a loaded gun on him.

“A carjacked vehicle, a teenager, a vehicle pursuit and a handgun do not make for a good combination,” the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department wrote in a recent Facebook post.

IMPD officers, the post said, saw a vehicle Thursday near the intersection of E. 25th Street and Hillside Avenue that had been reported stolen earlier in the week. Officers tried to pull the car over, but the driver did not stop and officers started a vehicle pursuit.

The police chase ended near E. 34th Street and Nicholas Avenue, IMPD said, when the 16-year-old juvenile suspect crashed the car, got out and ran from officers on foot. The crashed car can be seen below.

Photo courtesy of IMPD

He was soon found and taken into custody, according to police, and a loaded handgun with an extended magazine, shown below, was found in the car.

Photo courtesy of IMPD

The teenager was arrested for multiple offenses, IMPD said in the post, and the case will be passed to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office for final charging decisions.

“Great work by all involved in locating this vehicle, making the arrest and getting the gun out of the hands of a teenager,” IMPD wrote in the post.