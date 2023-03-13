INDIANAPOLIS — The Teamsters Local 135 Union has voted to stage a strike against Sysco Indianapolis.

The vote was held on March 12 in response to failed negotiations over new terms for a contract between the global food distribution company and warehouse workers and drivers in Indianapolis.

Sysco Indianapolis’ contract with Teamsters Local Union 135 expired on March 3 and no agreement could be reached on terms for a new contract.

Sysco’s Indianapolis distribution center employs over 150 teamsters. The center is responsible for providing equipment and supplies for the food service and hospitality industries.

Teamsters Local Union 135 says that Sysco has rejected every proposal centered on improving wages and benefits.