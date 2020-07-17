Teachers, students take action after hearing reopening plans: ‘We find it unfair’

INDIANAPOLIS – More school districts are releasing their reopening plans. MSD Pike Township, MSD Martinsville and Franklin Community schools are just a few who informed families of what the fall semester will look like.

In Franklin, schools have shifted the start of the year back to August 17 and currently, 12 percent of the students have selected the virtual program that’s offered.

MSD Pike Township announced its reopening plan. The district will begin classes on August 11 by offering both options, virtual and in-person, and is prepared to move fully to remote learning if needed. Staff and students are required to have a face covering and guidance will differ by grade level.

For MSD of Martinsville, the plan is to begin classes on August 12. The Superintendent told parents to expect things are going to change. The district plans to incorporate a stoplight approach under green, yellow or red guidance. Starting under the green category, schools will begin on August 12 with all students present in school, with e-learning every Wednesday. Wednesday’s out of school will allow staff to clean the building or provide training for e-learning. Yellow or red restrictions will follow, depending on the number of COVID-19 cases in the county.

It’s a conversation that’s happening statewide. Districts are adjusting those reopening plans day by day as they look at coronavirus cases in their communities. We went straight to the teachers and the students to see how they feel about the uncertain school year ahead.

“How many teachers do you want to see die before you say, okay, let’s do virtual school?” asked former Frankfort teacher, Natalie Guest Born.

Guest Born had to make a tough call. She packed up her supplies and decided not to return to her Frankfort classroom this fall. She’s not leaving education, but she wants her concerns to be heard.

“I don’t feel like I have the right to just complain unless I am willing to do the work of thinking of a solution,” said Guest Born, “A lot of the times you don’t get to hear directly from teachers or students.”

She’s worried for the teachers and students who are heading back to class. So, she created her own reopening strategy and plans to share it at the state level. She wants to see virtual school until Labor Day and free COVID testing on site.

“We are understaffed, we are underfunded and how are we going to adequately and safely make sure our students learn, make sure they stay healthy and make sure we stay healthy,” Guest Born added.

In Carmel, students are making their voices heard by creating a petition asking the district to modify its plan. It already has more than 500 signatures.

“If you choose the virtual learning plan, there’s a limited number of courses you can take,” said Raghav Sriram, a sophomore at Carmel High School and a part of the Voices of Carmel group.

Students want open communication between families and administration. In response, Carmel-Clay Schools Superintendent Michael Beresford said their team is working with medical professionals to make decisions and their plan could change, before the first day of school arrives.

“We find it unfair that the school board is making students and parents choose between their academic well-being, academic pursuits and their physical health,” Sriram added.

The Indiana State Teachers Association (ISTA) is pushing the state for clear guidance, while the Indiana Department of Education says schools are to work with local health departments to develop their plan.

“A great deal of that anxiety is wrapped around a lack of clear guidance both from the state and oftentimes for our local school districts,” said ISTA President Keith Gambill.

With thousands of Indiana teachers, comes just as many opinions.

“I don’t have a lot of the personal hesitations on going back, but I also don’t want us to live in that fear and be ruled by the fears, but the fear is real,” said Kendall Kreinhagen, a Teacher in Marion County.

And for Guest Born, she believes now is the time to speak up.

“This problem is too big. We’re just going to go back to the way we’ve always done it and that won’t work,” said Guest Born, “We can’t do that.”