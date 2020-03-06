Teacher arrested for allegedly touching student inappropriately at Lafayette school

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Police in Lafayette have arrested a teacher for allegedly seducing a female student at Lafayette Jefferson High School, according to WLFI.

After an almost 10-month long investigation, Matthew David Smith, 25, is facing a charge of child seduction.

According to WLFI, court documents said police were called on May 9, 2019 with a report that a 16-year-old girl was being inappropriately touched by a man.

The girl told police that Smith stuck his hand under her shirt and fondled her while she was at school.

At the time of the report, Smith was teaching at Lafayette Jeff High School. Smith was hired by the Lafayette School Corporation in August of 2017 as a math teacher at Jeff High School.

WLFI said that police took the girl’s clothing and sent it to a lab for examination. Police were told that Smith’s DNA was found on the clothing in January.

Smith was placed on paid administrative leave Thursday, according to Superintendent Les Huddle.

Huddle told WLFI, now that an arrest has been made, the school will begin their own investigation.