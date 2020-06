INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — All lanes on I-465 on the city’s east side are temporarily shut down because of a tanker fire. The incident happened in the SB lanes of I-465 near the Washington Street exit just after 8 a.m. Saturday. The closure is expected to last several hours.

State Troopers say no injuries are reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

I-465 MM 45.3 SB at US 40 E / mile 45 All lanes closed 4 hours due to a vehicle fire — INDOT TrafficWise (@TrafficWise) June 6, 2020

Both directions of I-465 are closed near Washington Street on the east side for a semi-tanker fire. @IFD_NEWS is on scene, expect delays for the next couple of hours



No injuries pic.twitter.com/L5ASKe9plS — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) June 6, 2020