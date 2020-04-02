Taking care of your mental health while social distancing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Social distancing and stay-at-home orders are taking a mental toll, as we deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

The Office of Public Health and Safety wants you to know the signs if you or a loved one need help with mental health. Look for personality changes, agitation, withdrawal, poor self-care, and the feeling of hopelessness.

We talked to the Sergeant of Behavioral Health Services at IMPD, who tells us, it's important to stick to a routine, and reach out to loved ones.

It is very important. If you have parents who can't get out, grandparents, make sure you're checking on them everyday, because it can be very lonely especially if they lost a spouse, someone they lived with, or even if they're in isolation in the basement, just remember to check in on them everyday, it's very important to make sure you're getting that interaction because we all need that. Sgt. Lance Dardeen, Behavioral Health Services Units, IMPD

You can reach out to your primary care physician to see if there are services available to you right now to help you cope. Some things to focus on are eating healthy, getting good sleep, exercising, and taking time out of your day to do fun activities.