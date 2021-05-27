Take a test run on an autonomous shuttle before they officially hit Indy streets next month

INDIANAPOLIS — Starting in June, autonomous vehicles will be ushering Hoosiers around Indianapolis. From Wednesday until Friday, passengers can take a test run in one. The trial ride goes around the State House, and you can pick up the shuttle for free at the corner of Ohio Street and Capitol Avenue.

The program is a collaboration between Fishers, Energy Systems Network, the Toyota Mobility Foundation, and tech creators May Mobility. The official route will travel from IUPUI to downtown, and even links up with the Red Line.

“It is six months in the downtown area and then six months in Fishers, Indiana,” explained Vince Gill, May Mobility’s site operations manager.

Each car has a fleet attendant behind the wheel. They are there to make passengers feel safe, and to explain the technology. If a situation comes up, attendants can take control of the vehicle. The sensors across the entire vehicle will pick up any sudden changes nearby.

“We operate at max 22 mph, and that’s a part of the factor to making sure we can react to all this safely,” detailed Tanim Islam, senior field autonomy engineer for May Mobility.

If you are curious about the service, and want to see if the route could help your commute, you can find a route map here.