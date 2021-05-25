Taco kit sold at Carmel Market District recalled

CARMEL, Ind. — Giant Eagle, Inc. is voluntarily recalling Chicken Street Taco Kits due to possible undeclared egg allergens.

A release from the company learned about the issue when its supplier partner Reser’s Fine Foods when they discovered the product was missing the egg allergen declaration in one of the ingredients, chipotle crema.

The recalled product has sell by dates through May 28 and can be identified by PLU 56598 located in the right corner of the item’s scale tag. The recalled items were sold in the prepared food department at Carmel Market District.

So far there have been no reported illnesses associated with this recall. Giant Eagle is using purchase data and consumer phone numbers housed in its advantage card database to alert households that bought the affected product.

Anyone with the recalled product should dispose of it and return a qualifying receipt to their local Giant Eagle or Market District store for a refund. Customers with questions may call Giant Eagle Customer Care at 1-800-553-2324 Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. EST.