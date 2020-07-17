Taco Bell in process of ‘evolving’ menu as rumors swirl that some items will be removed

It sounds like Taco Bell may be ready to shake things up by removing some items from the menu.

According to Restaurant Business, the chain said menu changes were on the horizon.

“Taco Bell is in the process of evolving its menu to simplify operations and make customer experiences easier,” according to an emailed statement.

Social media has been abuzz with potential changes to the menu after an employee posted on Reddit that several items would be going away.

According to the employee’s post, several items could be on the chopping block: all items that contain potatoes, Quesaritos, Loaded Grillers, the Triple Layer Nacho, Beefy Frito Burrito, 7-Layer Burrito and Spicy Tostada.

The changes wouldn’t be unprecedented, especially during the coronavirus pandemic, which has seen other chains simplify their operations to improve speed as more customers use drive-thrus and carryout.