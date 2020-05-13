Taco Bell awards scholarships to Indiana workers

The Taco Bell Foundation is awarding two Indiana employees with scholarships to help them pursue their passions.

Alexis Watson has worked at a Taco Bell location in New Whiteland for over two years and is being awarded a $10,000 scholarship to pursue her passion of nursing at IUPUI.

“Alexis Watson comes from a family of nurses who continue to work on the front line of this pandemic. Alexis is a newly promoted Jr. Manager for us with Taco Bell. Alexis came to us two days after her 16th birthday and has a blessing to our TB family,” wrote Taco Bell.

Kyle Poland has worked at a Taco Bell location in Danville for over two years and is being awarded a $5,000 scholarship to pursue his passion of finance and accounting at Indiana University.

“Kyle inspires people with his genuineness and his optimistic view on life. He wants to be a light for others and does this for his team and customers at TB,” wrote Taco Bell.

On May 14, Taco Bell says the foundation is awarding $3 million in Live Más Scholarships to 621 employees and students, selected from more than 11,000 submissions this year. Applicants submit a two minute video describing what they love to do. Ages 16-24 can apply and scholarships range from $2,500 to $25,000 per student.