Taco Bell awards scholarships to Indiana workers

The Taco Bell Foundation is awarding two Indiana employees with scholarships to help them pursue their passions.

Alexis Watson has worked at a Taco Bell location in New Whiteland for over two years and is being awarded a $10,000 scholarship to pursue her passion of nursing at IUPUI.

“Alexis Watson comes from a family of nurses who continue to work on the front line of this pandemic. Alexis is a newly promoted Jr. Manager for us with Taco Bell.  Alexis came to us two days after her 16th birthday and has a blessing to our TB family,” wrote Taco Bell.

Kyle Poland has worked at a Taco Bell location in Danville for over two years and is being awarded a $5,000 scholarship to pursue his passion of finance and accounting at Indiana University.

(Photo Courtney of Taco Bell)

“Kyle inspires people with his genuineness and his optimistic view on life. He wants to be a light for others and does this for his team and customers at TB,” wrote Taco Bell.

On May 14, Taco Bell says the foundation is awarding $3 million in Live Más Scholarships to 621 employees and students, selected from more than 11,000 submissions this year. Applicants submit a two minute video describing what they love to do. Ages 16-24 can apply and scholarships range from $2,500 to $25,000 per student.

