Systemic racism discussed by NBA players George Hill, Myles Turner and more

INDIANAPOLIS — Leaders in the Indiana sports community are speaking out about the recent events that have unfolded in America.

They took time today to talk about The Black Lives Matter Movement and the killing of George Floyd during this panel discussion.

Since Floyd’s death, people have been watching, learning, and reflecting on their feelings about being black in the America, including Indy native George Hill, who now plays for the Milwaukee Bucks.

“I’ve seen the killing going on. I’ve seen the police brutality. I’ve seen my cousin laying in the street for an hour and a half before another police officer gets there. I get emotional because it really hurts,” Hill explained.

Today, Hill talked about his cousin’s brutal death almost a year ago, while also discussing systemic racism and the current state of America.

“When are we going to be tired of this? How do we change the narrative? For me it’s a hard question. When everyone says shut up and dribble; no, I’m not going to shut up and dribble,” Hill said.

Pacers center Myles Turner said that change starts with talking and the conversation must start early.

“The people who come from the 50s, 60s and 70s. It’s very hard to change their way of thinking, so it’s so important to impact the younger community,” Turner explained.

These athletes and coaches don’t expect change to happen overnight, but by having open discussions like this, peaceful protests may soon lead to making that change happen.

This Sunday, George Hill many others will be marching in downtown Indianapolis in hopes of making a change and to let their voices be heard.

The “Monumental March” is planned for 3 p.m. at the State Capitol.