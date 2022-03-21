After a few of the most exciting days in college sports, the Sweet 16 has been set in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament — and Purdue University is one of the teams still dancing.

Purdue University is one of two Big Ten teams still in the tournament. The Big 12 and Atlantic Coast have the most teams left in the Big Dance with three apiece. Duke, North Carolina and Miami are still in for the ACC, and Kansas, Texas Tech, and Iowa State are representing the Big 12.

Here’s when and where to watch the Sweet 16 games, according to the NCAA:

Thursday, March 24

7:09 p.m. – No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 4 Arkansas (CBS)

7:29 p.m. – No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 11 Michigan (TBS)

9:39 p.m. – No. 2 Duke vs. No. 3 Texas Tech (CBS)

9:59 p.m. – No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 5 Houston (TBS)

Friday, March 25

7:09 p.m. – No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 15 Saint Peter’s (CBS)

7:29 p.m. – No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 4 Providence (TBS)

9:39 p.m. – No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 8 North Carolina (CBS)

9:59 p.m. – No. 10 Miami vs. 11 Iowa State (TBS)