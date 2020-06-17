SWAT situation reported in Henry County

KENNARD, Ind. — Police are advising of a SWAT situation in Henry County.

Officials said there is a hostage situation on South Main Street in Kennard, and to please protect in place if in the area and do not enter the area at this time.

The Henry County SWAT team and the Indiana State Police SWAT team were reportedly heading to Kennard, Indiana, located along S.R. 234, around 1:56 p.m. Wednesday.

Two sources told FOX59 a barricaded suspect inside a home with reports of weapons inside. There were no known hostages at the time of the report.

Police said one woman who was battered was able to get out of the home.

This is a developing story and will be updated.