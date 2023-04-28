HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — A drug investigation operated in Kokomo resulted in two men being arrested for a slew of crimes, not the least of which was dealing meth, according to the Howard County Sheriff’s Office.

A search warrant was executed at approximately 8:30 a.m. Thursday at the 1700 block of N. Morrison St. in Howard County by members of the SWAT team. During the investigation police seized meth, marijuana, blue pills believed to be Fentanyl, yellow pills identified as Gabapentin, orange tablets with various markings, smoking devices, scales, bagging materials, several phones, recording devices, cash books, ingredients to manufacture meth, a can of Dr. Pepper, and various other items.

The booking photos of Jon J. Casbon, 42, (left) and Bruce E. Huffer, 66, (right).

Bruce E. Huffer, 66, and Jon J. Casbon, 42, were both arrested and transported to the Howard County Jail without bond.

They were charged with Dealing Meth, a Level 2 Felony, Maintaining Common Nuisance, a Level 6 Felony, and Possession of Marijuana, a Class B Misdemeanor. Huffer was also arrested for possessing a controlled substance, a Class A Misdemeanor, while Casbon was arrested for Dealing Legend Drug, a Level 6 Felony.

The items seized during the search warrant operated by SWAT.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Bonhannon at 765-614-3490 or by submitting a tip here.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.