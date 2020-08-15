SWAT responds to fire at south side convenience store

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A person shooting inside a south side gas station set the store on fire late Friday night.

Police received a call for shots fired inside the Marathon Gas Station on the 1300 block of West Southport Road shortly after 11:00 p.m.

Responding officers arrived to find a fire and upon investigating learned that a person may be barricaded inside with a rifle.

Fire crews arrived and got the fire under control.

SWAT was called to the scene because police didn’t know if the suspected shooter was still inside.

SWAT units forced their way into the building and conducted a search of the entire area.

Police say they were not able to locate the suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.