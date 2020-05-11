SWAT called to west side of Indy in relation to shooting victim who appeared at fire station

INDIANAPOLIS — A SWAT situation is underway on the west side of Indianapolis after someone came to a fire station with an apparent gunshot wound.

Around 4:30 p.m. Monday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to the IFD fire house at 42 North Warman Avenue.

They arrived to find someone with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. That person was taken to Eskenazi Hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

IMPD says their investigation led them to the 5100 block of Chelsea Road, and the SWAT team has been called to that location.

Meanwhile, police were called to Eskenazi Hospital for another individual who arrived after being shot. IMPD says they are working to determine if the two shootings are related.