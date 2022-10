INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police surrounded a car Tuesday night, after someone barricaded themselves inside the vehicle on the city’s southeast side.

IMPD said that the vehicle was stopped in the area of South Arlington Avenue and East Stop 11 Road. The person inside the car was said to have a knife.

Carmel’s SWAT team had also been requested for additional resources to help deal with the situation.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.