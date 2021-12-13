Swastika graffiti found again in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Just over a week after swastikas were found painted near and on the Indiana University campus, Bloomington police say they received a report Monday of another swastika discovered.

The latest graffiti was found at a home in the 300 block of East 1st Street. A woman renting the home found the swastika painted on the side of the garage.

She was unsure when it may have been painted on the building.

Authorities are investigating the incident and checking with neighbors to see if surveillance cameras may have captured video of anyone connected to the graffiti.