Smoking package found on IUPUI campus found to be dry ice, no danger

Police and fire respond to a suspicious package found on Barnhill Drive on IUPUI campus.

UPDATE: Police have said the smoking package was investigated and found to be dry ice. No danger.

IUPUI Final Update: The package was investigated and determined to be safe by law enforcement. You may resume your normal routine on campus. — IU Police (@IUpolice) September 12, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind — Police and fire departments are investigating a suspicious package at Barnhill Circle on IUPUI campus.

An initial tweet warned about a “dangerous situation” occurring near 500 Barnhill Drive which asked people to stay away.

IUPUI Alert! A dangerous situation is occurring near Barnhill Circle 500 Barnhill Dr. Stay away from the area. Follow officials instructions. — IUPD-IUPUI (@IUPD_IUPUI) September 12, 2020

Later, IUPUI clarified a suspicious package had been found.

Police and the fire department are investigating a suspicious package at Barnhill Circle. Please avoid the area until it has been declared safe. Updates will come when we have more details. https://t.co/6lhEZ5r8Xm — IUPUI (@IUPUI) September 12, 2020

The public is being asked to avoid the area until it has been declared safe as police and fire have blocked off the area during their investigation.

Officials confirmed the package was a cardboard box that was “smoking”.

IMPD’s explosive ordnance disposal unit is responding to the scene.

IUPUI Update: The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Bomb Squad is on scene investigating the package. More information to come as available. — IUPD-IUPUI (@IUPD_IUPUI) September 12, 2020