BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A fire that happened at Dull’s Tree Farm Wednesday is under investigation.

Just after 9 p.m. Wednesday, the Thorntown/Sugar Creek Fire Department responded to the tree farm on a report of a new building that was on fire. With the help of the Center Township Fire Department and Lebanon Fire Department, they were able to put out the fire.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office said the damage was limited to a new low rope course addition that had just been completed. No injuries have been reported.

The fire has been listed as suspicious. The Thorntown/Sugar Creek Township Fire Department and Boone County Sheriff’s Office are investigating it.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Morganne Carpenter at 765-482-1412 option 8.