Suspicious back-to-back fires strike apartment complex in Madison County

CHESTERFIELD, Ind. – Officials in Madison County are investigating an apartment fire as suspicious. Crime tape surrounds one of the buildings at the Skyview Apartments after back-to-back fires.

“I don’t get it,” said Nisha Pratt, a fire victim.

Every unit in the Skyview Apartment Complex is destroyed. As renters are trying to find a new place to live, investigators are calling this fire suspicious.

“This is being investigated as a criminal offense and if we’re able to prosecute we will prosecute to the fullest extent,” said Todd Harmeson, with the East Madison Fire Territory.

Thursday evening fire crews were called out to the apartment for a kitchen fire which was ruled accidental. The building was evacuated and utilities were shut up. Then Friday morning, another fire happened in a different part of the building.

“This fire erupted so quickly. Between 7:15 to see nothing and by 7:30 to have flames through the roof. It definitely has us suspicious,” said Harmeson.









The State Fire Marshal and the Chesterfield Police Department are trying to figure out what happened during that 15-time frame. Officials are sharing a picture that shows the flames and a person watching. Investigators aren’t calling that individual a person of interest or a suspect, just wanting to identify whoever it is and talk to them.

“This person, from all accountabilities, was one of the first persons here that we know of and we would like to talk to them to see what they saw,” said Harmeson.

The building is a total loss, including the place Nisha Pratt has called home for seven years.

“It was the second from the end,” said Pratt.

Pratt left her apartment Thursday with her two cats and the clothes she was wearing. She was planning to go back home until that Friday fire happened and she quickly learned this one wasn’t an accident.

“Anger. I don’t under why someone could be that evil,” said Pratt.

In the past few days, renters who lost everything returned looking for anything special that could be saved.

“Yesterday we found a box of my children’s baby pictures, so I think that meant more to me than anything,” said Pratt.

Beyond the priceless pictures, the unexpected generosity from strangers has helped heal Pratt’s heart.

“If one thing came out of this that’s good, my faith has been restored I mankind

If you’re interested in helping these victims who lost their homes, Keepers Resale at 121 Federal Drive and Chesterfield Christian Church on East Plum Street are both working on collecting donations.