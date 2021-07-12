Suspects sought in northeast side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS– Police in Indianapolis are searching for a pair of suspects involved in a shooting on the city’s northeast side.
The incident happened on July 9 around 5:30 p.m. in the 4200 block of North Arlington Avenue, north of East 42nd Street. Police arrived and found a victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
On July 12, police released photos showing the alleged suspects, who drove a red Honda Fit. In addition to the two people visible in the photos, investigators believe there was a female passenger in the car.
Anyone with information about this incident should call the Aggravated Assault Detective at 317-327-3892 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477). Tips to Crime Stoppers are considered anonymous and could lead to a cash reward.