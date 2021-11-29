Suspected DUI driver dies in officer-involved shooting in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. — One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Marshall County Sunday.

Police say it began when a Culver police officer tried to pull a driver over for suspicion of driving while intoxicated on State Road 17 just after 2 p.m.

The driver did not stop and led officers on a pursuit before coming to a stop in a business parking lot in the 1100 block of North Lake Shore Drive.

Investigators say a Marshall County deputy then stopped his police vehicle in front of the suspect’s car, a Chevrolet passenger car.

After the deputy exited his vehicle, the suspect then allegedly drove the Chevrolet forward to pin the deputy between the two vehicles.

According to investigators, the pinned deputy then fired several rounds from his issued handgun. The driver was struck and then drove several hundred feet before crashing into another empty car in the parking lot.

Officers immediately began to render aid to the driver of the Chevrolet until Culver EMS arrived. The driver was pronounced deceased.

The Marshall County deputy has been placed on paid administrative leave.

Police expect to learn more at an autopsy on Tuesday.