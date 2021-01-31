Carmel man dead after being shot by police during SWAT situation

CARMEL, Ind. — A man is dead after being shot by police during a SWAT situation in Carmel, according to the Carmel Police Department.

Shortly before 11:30 a.m. Sunday, police were called to the 400 block of West Main Street in response to someone threatening suicide.

While responding, officers received information that gunshots were being fired. When police arrived, officers could see and hear gunshots being fired from out of the windows and doors of a residence, according to CPD. Officers then secured the area and began evacuating residents.

Carmel police say during the incident, the suspect shot multiple vehicles, including one police vehicle. He then raised a high-powered rifle toward officers, and officers fired their weapons and struck the suspect, according to CPD.

The suspect — later identified as 60-year-old Keith Scales, of Carmel — was taken to the hospital but did not survive his injuries.

CPD says investigators with the Fishers Police Department will handle the investigation into the officer-involved shooting “in order to ensure impartiality.”

Carmel police ask that anyone with information or evidence that can help with the investigation, such as video surveillance recordings, call the non-emergency dispatch number at 317-571-2580 and ask to speak with an officer.