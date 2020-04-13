Suspect shot by Greenwood police during standoff

GREENWOOD, Ind.– Greenwood police say an officer shot a suspect Monday after the suspect reportedly shot a woman and fired at police.

Officers were called to the 300 block of Legacy Blvd., near E. Main St. and County Road 200 E, around 10:30 a.m.

A woman inside the home was shot, and police say the suspect would not drop his weapon when commanded. He exchanged fire with officers and was shot, but it was possibly a graze wound.





The 43-year-old suspect’s injuries appeared to be non-life threatening, police said. The woman was shot in the head and was unconscious while being transported to the hospital. No officers were injured.

Greenwood police said the suspect, a Plainfield correctional officer, lived there with his brother. His brother’s fiance is reportedly the victim.

Police also said someone in the home has COVID-19, so extra precautions are being put in place for that as the investigation continues.