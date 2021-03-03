Suspect injured after pursuit that ended in Muncie

MUNCIE, Ind. — Police are investigating after a pursuit ended in Muncie that may have involved a person being taken hostage.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office said the chase started in the area of Smithfield Pike and 400 E Tuesday afternoon. The chase went into Muncie and ended in the 500 block of West Centennial.

The office said the chase involved a person threatening to harm themselves and a possible hostage. The suspect was injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment. No officers were injured.

The Indiana State Police and Muncie Police Department also responded to the scene where the chase ended. The Indiana State Police took the lead in the investigation.

This is a developing story. We will provide additional information as it becomes available.