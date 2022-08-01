MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man who police say shot and killed a man as he was leaving Walmart Saturday is being held without bond.

Tyler Abrams faces charges of murder, criminal recklessness, obstruction of justice and pointing a firearm after Saturday’s shooting. The shooting happened in the parking lot of a Muncie Walmart Saturday. Abrams was captured within 30 minutes of the shooting.

Around 8:45 p.m., police responded to the 4800 block of West Clara Lane on a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found Sam Gillum on the ground suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

A court document filed in the case states witnesses told police that a Black man in dark shorts and a red shirt shot Gillum in the parking lot before running away. Investigators got surveillance video from Walmart that captured the shooting.

In the video, the document states Gillum and his wife were leaving the store pushing a shopping cart to their vehicle. A man wearing dark shorts and a red shirt was walking toward them. When the man got to the victim’s car, he raised his hand as if pointing something at the victim. After the shooting, the video shows the man running away.

The document states another witness was fishing at the time of the shooting. They told police that the man was walking from the direction of Walmart quickly, and appeared out of breath. Police eventually found the man, identified as Abrams, hiding near a residence off Nebo Road.

The document states that when police found him, Abrams put his hands in the air, saying “I give up, I’m turning myself in.”

The document states Abrams was wearing blue shorts and no shirt. However, a red shirt matching the one seen in the video was on the ground next to him. Police were not able to find a firearm. Police believe he discarded it before they could find him.

Abrams was being held without bond in the Delaware County Jail. At the time of the shooting, he was also awaiting a hearing for revocation of probation in a prior case.