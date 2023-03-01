TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: A Tennessee man, found hiding in a dumpster, has been arrested after a vehicle pursuit turned into a foot chase in Terre Haute Wednesday.

According to Indiana State Police, a trooper attempted to pull over an SUV headed southbound on SR 63 after clocking the vehicle going 87 mph in a 60 mph zone. Instead of stopping, the vehicle accelerated and a pursuit began.

Police said the driver reached speeds of 100 mph during the chase. Once the pursuit entered Terre Haute, it was called off by ISP for public safety concerns.

Image of scene at W. Margaret Avenue and Jackson Street (WTWO)

Shortly after, West Terre Haute Police and Vigo County Sheriff’s Deputies spotted and pursued the vehicle. The pursuit traveled on 1st Street, Margaret Avenue, and US 41, but when the driver turned and attempted to drive up the westbound entrance ramp of I-70 the driver lost control and crashed into a ravine on the north side of the ramp.

After wrecking, the driver ran from the scene, jumping a fence into a housing area near Margaret Avenue and Jackson Street.

Police would find the driver hiding in a dumpster where he was taken into custody.

Police identified the driver as Lamont E. Green, 26, of Spring Hill Tennessee.

Green has been charged with the following;

Resisting law enforcement A level 6 felony

Reckless driving A class A misdemeanor

Leaving the scene of a property damage accident A class A misdemeanor



In addition to Indiana State Police, officers from the Terre Haute Police Department, West Terre Haute Police Department, and the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the incident.

Original: A heavy police presence was spotted near the intersection of Margaret Avenue and Jackson Street in Terre Haute. Units from the Terre Haute Police Department, the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, and Indiana State Police were on scene.

According to THPD Detective Josh Loudermilk, ISP initiated a vehicle pursuit that moved into city limits, and that’s when THPD joined the pursuit.

The suspect’s vehicle reportedly wrecked, and at that time the suspect began to flee into the housing area of Margaret Avenue and Jackson Street.

A short time later, after a foot pursuit, the suspect was located and placed under arrest.

No other information was available at this time. Follow MyWabashValley.com for updates.