HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — The man awaiting trial for the shooting death of an Elwood Police department will spend the time before trial in state custody.

On Friday, a judge approved the state’s request to hold Carl Roy Webb Boards II at the Pendleton Correctional Facility until his trial. While no date for the trial has been set, Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings expects it won’t take place until mid-2024.

Boards faces charges in connection with the shooting death of Elwood police officer Noah Shahnavaz in the early morning hours of July 31. If found guilty of murdering Shahnavaz, he could be put to death.

The request to transfer Boards comes after the Madison County Sheriff says Boards faces a risk of serious bodily injury or death in county jail. In the motion to transfer, the sheriff says the Hamilton County Jail, which is currently housing Boards, cannot maintain the extra cost of housing Boards due to the notoriety of the case.

In particular, the jail is not wanting to provide the extra services, attention, or necessary supervision to guarantee Boards’ or facility staff’s safety.

In the defenses’ response, Boards’ lawyers reluctantly withdrew their objection after saying a corrections officer took the position that jail officials could interfere with access to legal materials.

During a hearing Friday, the Indiana Department of Corrections agreed to the transfer as neither Boards or Shahnavaz has any family working or incarcerated at the Pendleton Correctional Facility. However, they are facing a severe staffing shortage at the jail.

To contend with the defense’s request for more visits, the correctional facility is only doing video and phone visitation. However, they would allow in-person visits if a court order came down.

Boards will be transferred to the correctional facility effective Friday. Another hearing is set for May 12.