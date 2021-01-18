Suspect in deadly hit-and-run arrested by Bloomington police

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.––The Bloomington Police Department (BPD) arrested a man Sunday in connection with a deadly hit-and-run.

On Saturday, police responded to the intersection of W. 17th Street and N. Kinser Pike on a report of a motor vehicle crash with injuries around 11:32 p.m.

Officers found two vehicles in the front yard of a home on the northeast corner of the intersection.

Police said the driver of a maroon 1990 Ford Mustang was seen trapped in the driver’s seat.

According to BPD, it was determined that the driver of a black 1996 Toyota 4Runner had fled the scene prior to the arrival of officers.

The driver of the Mustang––identified as an 18 year-old man from Poland, Indiana––was removed and taken to IU Health Bloomington Hospital but later succumbed to his injuries from the crash.

Investigators developed probable cause that the driver of the 4Runner that had fled the scene was Joshua J. Mullins, 42, of Dekalb, Illinois.

BPD said officers searched for Mullins at several locations Sunday morning, but were unable to find him.

Around 1:00 p.m., police received a tip that he was possibly at the Wheeler Mission Center on the 200 block of S. Westplex Avenue.

Bloomington police went to that location and Mullins was taken into custody without incident.

He remains at the Monroe County Jail and faces a felony charge of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.