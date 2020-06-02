Suspect arrested in deadly shooting of 18-year-old in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS – Police arrested a suspect in connection with the deadly shooting of an 18-year-old.

Indianapolis Metropolitan police said 19-year-old Tyler Newby faces a preliminary murder charge. He’s accused of shooting and killing 18-year-old Dorian Murrell.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Market and Pennsylvania streets.

Murrell’s family believes the two got into a dispute, leading to the gunfire. The nature of the dispute was unknown.

Newby is being held without bond.

Dorian Murrell/photo provided by family

Dorian Murrell/photo provided by family