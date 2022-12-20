KOKOMO, Ind. — Police have a man in custody after they say he robbed a business inside the Markland Mall at gunpoint Monday.

The Kokomo Police Department said the robbery happened at the Piercing Pagoda inside the Markland Mall. Officers responded to the mall just before 3 p.m. Monday.

When officers arrived, they found the suspect, 20-year-old Leevontay Brown, just outside the mall entrance. While arresting Brown, the department said officers found two semi-automatic handguns.

Brown faces preliminary charges of robbery, intimidation, and unlawful possession of a gun by a serious violent felon.