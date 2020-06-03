Survey shows what venues should do as youth sports return

WESTFIELD, Ind. — A newly-released survey shows what people expect as youth sports return amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The survey is aimed at opening places like Grand Park in Westfield safely during a pandemic.

“It’s really testing the parents’ temperature on their willingness to get back with these adaptations,” Dr. David Pierce with the IUPUI Sports Innovation Institute said.

The survey was sent to 10,359 people across 45 states. Those surveyed represented 13 different sports. While almost all of the people who responded were parents, they also had the option to select multiple roles and were also coaches, administrators, athletes and officials.

The survey assessed feelings towards 12 adaptions that are being considered and implemented by venues for restarting sports programs. The survey found participants identified seven critical or expected changes. These include:

Venues and events should invest heavily and visibly in sanitization of facilities, playing areas, and equipment before, during, and after events.

provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and National Federation of State High School Associations to sanitize playing areas and equipment after each use will be well-received and welcomed by users. Promotion and monitoring of social distancing guidelines.

Limiting personal contact between players.

Limiting admission to those under age 65 with no underlying conditions.

Completing a health and contact information questionnaire prior to entering venues by users is expected in order for youth sports to return during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The results should help states as they plan for youth sports returning to practice and playing games. Indiana allowed teams to go back to practice on May 22. However, there is no set date for when teams can reopen games.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released guidance for youth sports in mid-May, supplementing local regulations. The guidance calls for people to:

Assess the risk of the sport

Promote behaviors that reduce spread

Maintain healthy environments

Maintain healthy operations

Prepare for when someone gets sick.

People can read the full results of the survey online by clicking here.