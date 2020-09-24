Surveillance video shows armed suspect shoot store employee during attempted robbery

INDIANAPOLIS — Officers are searching for a suspect seen in surveillance video after an attempted robbery inside an Indianapolis restaurant left a man seriously injured.

Officers responded to the 3300 block of West 10th Street just before 10 p.m. Wednesday. The shooting happened at the Indy Steak and Lemonade Food Mart.

Still picture of the suspect provided by the store owner.

The video provided by the store shows the gunman wearing a gray sweatshirt with a mask and gloves walk into store near 10th and Tibbs.

The suspect immediately jumped onto the counter and shot an employee one time.

The shooter then quickly ran away from the business without stealing anything.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in serious condition. He is expected to survive.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Crime Stopper at 317-262-TIPS.