INDIANAPOLIS — Investigators with IMPD are looking for the driver who hit and killed a man early Saturday morning on the city’s south side.

Police were called to the intersection of East Troy Avenue and Beech Street just after 6 on a report of a person down. The man was pronounced dead on scene.

Surveillance video obtained by CBS 4 shows the man walking down Troy when what’s believed to be a gray Honda Odyssey hits the man from behind.

The impact of the crash knocked the man into a nearby yard where he was found.

That yard belonged to Penny Place who woke up to police lights and crime scene tape in her front yard. She was at a loss for words when she found out what had happened.

“It just makes me want to cry,” Penny said. “That poor guy was laying there for at least two hours with nobody, nobody there with him.”

Penny and several of her neighbors said people speed down the streets often.

“It makes me a little scared you know that people are so — that they don’t stop they don’t care,” Penny said.

IMPD said it believes the vehicle is a 2014-17, gray Honda Odyssey. It will likely be damaged on the front passenger side.

The vehicle will likely be missing the cover to the passenger side outside mirror and it could also have a possible busted turn signal lens.

Penny said she hopes the driver turns themself in.

“I hope they come forward. I hope that they feel so guilty,” Penny said. “I hope that they feel like they can’t sleep at night, they can’t eat you know they need to come forward and say ‘I’m sorry I did this.'”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Jason Thalheimer at

Jason.Thalheimer@indy.gov or 317-327-6549.

You can also submit at tip to CrimeStoppers at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS) to remain anonymous.