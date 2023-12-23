INDIANAPOLIS — Whether it’s for someone naughty or nice, there’s still time, although not much, to pick up some last-minute gifts before Christmas Day on Monday.

Festive and frantic customers filled parking lots and shopping centers across Indianapolis for the first Super Saturday to fall on Dec. 23 since 2017. Nationwide, nearly 142 million shoppers were expected to be out and about.

Store employees will tell you they see big crowds of procrastinating shoppers every year, making it an experience only rivaled by Black Friday.

“The stock is so low, I’ll be like, ‘I’m so sorry but that’s all we have for you,’” store employee Kyra Brooks said.

“The tables, redoing the clothes, getting all the clothes off the floor … By the end of the night, that can be hard if we don’t have all our people,” store employee Amberlen Cannon said.

When all is said, done, and unwrapped, this year’s holiday shoppers are forecasted to have spent a record amount of money — about $950 billion, according to the National Retail Federation.

But to those who found good deals, even with fewer than 48 hours to go, it was worth it.

“I’m really thankful that they have so many sales because with the economy, gas going up, everything going up, Christmas is kind of tight this year,” shopper Patrice Duckett-Brown said.

Some big chain stores may still be open over the next couple of days during certain hours. You can find more detailed information on where you can still shop here.