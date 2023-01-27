It’s a split day with sunshine early and very cold temperatures to start Friday morning. Wind chill temperatures have fallen to the single digits in many locations. We’ll have sunshine around early today but clouds will be filling in late this morning and afternoon. Winds will be picking up today, gusting near 35 mph at times and temperatures will be rising to seasonal levels, in the mid 30s.

By the mid afternoon, widely scattered rain and snow showers will be developing in the area. These will last through the evening hours before clearing out.

If you’re heading out to the Pacers game tonight as they take on the Milwaukee Bucks, tipoff is at 7 PM. Temperatures will be steady, in the mid 30s and we’ll have those patchy rain chances around too. So, be prepared for the possibility of rain overhead as you’re walking into the game.

With the added moisture today and temperatures falling below freezing overnight, there will be the concerns for slick spots Saturday morning. In addition to that, winds easing overnight and temperatures dropping near the dewpoint, we could see some patchy fog around. Be cautious during your Saturday morning travels.

The weekend will bring mainly dry conditions for Saturday with temperatures rising to the mid 40s. Rain returns late Saturday evening and will continue on into early Sunday with a wintry mix and snow showers possible.