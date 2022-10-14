Indianapolis saw it’s first precipitation of the month with .02″ of rain falling Thursday. This has been a dry fall so far with only two inches of rain since September first. The US drought monitor was updated on Thursday and we have abnormally dry soil conditions across most of central Indiana.

While wet weekends have been common this year, this will be a sunny, windy weekend, with temperatures cooler than we typically see this time of year. With lows near 40 degrees and highs in the 60s, we’ll have great weather for college football games Saturday and for Colts tailgaters on Sunday.

The combination of mild weather and the lack of recent rainfall have lead to vivid fall color and colors are near peak across central Indiana.

A cold front will move across the state Sunday night and bring much colder air for next week. The average high temperature this time of year is 47°. Expect temperatures 15 to 20 degrees below average next week. The average date of first freeze for Indianapolis is October 23rd and we will have morning lows near freezing Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Expect widespread frost across central Indiana next week.

