We’re flirting with freezing in some locations Tuesday morning! Temperatures in many cities north of Indianapolis have dropped to the mid and even lower 30s. Patchy frost will be possible in these areas as we start the day. Most of us are well above the frost potential threshold, and are just feeling the chill in the air. A thicker jacket is recommended for kids heading to the bus stop during the morning. However, much like the past several days, no jacket will be needed during the afternoon. Sunshine and dry air in place will send those temperatures in the low 70s today.

We’re nearing the average first frost date for Indianapolis, which comes October 12th. However, there’s a very good chance we will be seeing our first widespread frost a few days early. This weekend, both Saturday and Sunday, morning temperatures will be down in the mid 30s. A few lower 30s approaching or below the freezing mark are also possible.

If you missed seeing the International Space Station Monday evening, you have an even better opportunity to see it Tuesday evening. It will appear in the NW sky at 7:56 P.M. be visible for 7 minutes before it departs the ESE sky. This flyover will pass at a high angle in the sky, making it great for viewing. This is the best opportunity we will have in the area for a while, so be sure to set your alarms as a reminder if you want to see it. Remember, you are looking for what appears to be a bight, quick-moving star.

We won’t be as cold tonight but temperatures will still be quite cool. Wednesday morning will start in the mid 40s. Both Wednesday and Thursday afternoon will be in the mid 70s. We could even see a few spotty showers Thursday but most will stay dry. After that, things change in a big way. A cold front passing Thursday night will send temperatures tumbling. Highs Friday and Saturday afternoon will likely not make it out of the 50s!