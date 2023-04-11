April is off to a mild start with temperatures running almost four degrees above average. Weather this warm might temp you to plant your garden early but wild temperature swings are common this month and nights below freezing are still likely. The average date of last freeze for Indianapolis is April 19th, and the latest last freeze for the city came on May 27, 1961.

High pressure will be our dominant weather system this week and our streak of sunny days will continue. Along with the sunshine, temperatures will be a little warmer each day. For Wednesday and Thursday expect high near 80 degrees. The record high for both days is 86°, so we’re talking near record heat. We’ll stay dry until our next chance for rain arrives Friday.

An approaching cold front will slowly end our dry spell. This system will give us a daily chance for rain that will last through early next week. Although there will be rain the forecast for each day, we will have will be periods of dry time each of those days as well. The daily rains will gradually cool our temperatures down. Highs will be in the 70s Friday and Saturday. A colder shot of air behind the cold front, combined with rain, will cool temperatures down even more. Expect highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s to end the weekend and into early next week.

Expect a sunny, breezy, mild Wednesday.

April has been a wet month so far and more rain is on the way.

Expect highs in the 70s through the weekend.

We’ll be close to the record high for the next three days.