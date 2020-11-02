Sunny skies for Election Day and a warmer week ahead

Fall is off to a cool start and now a weather pattern change is on the way. We’ll have sunny skies and warmer weather for Election Day. After a wet ending to October, November will start dry. We’ll sunny skies with a warming trend through Friday when high temperatures will be in the 70s.

Days are getting shorter by almost three minutes a day and we lose 54 minutes of daylight by the end of the month. We are only 17 days away from the average date of first snow and 49 days away from the official start of Winter.

Fall is off to a cool start.

The average high falls into the 40s by the end of the month.

We average almost an inch of snow in November.

We’ll have a dry Election Day.

We’ll have warmer temperatures for the rest of the week.

Winter is just around the corner.