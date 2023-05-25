A cold front swept across the state Wednesday night, leaving us with much cooler conditions across central Indiana on Thursday. Abundant sunshine will aid a new warmup heading into the weekend and next week. Carb Day is tomorrow. Gates at the IMS will open at 8am. It will be a chilly morning but a fantastic afternoon. As practice gets going at 11am, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. By the the time gates close at 6pm, we’ll have temperatures near the seasonal average, in the mid 70s.

A few more clouds will come our way Saturday and Sunday but it’s still going to be a great weekend. The humidity stays low and temperatures get into the upper 70s both afternoons. We’re continuing to watch a closed upper level low that will be nearby over the weekend. While it has a small chance to throw an isolated shower our way on Sunday afternoon, the latest data keeps it to our southwest and the forecast is looking more favorable for a dry day.

We really heat up next week. A ridge of high pressure building over the region will send the thermometer soaring into the upper 80s by midweek. We may even see our first 90-degree day of the year late next week.

Friday will be a cool, breezy day.

Expect warm weather for the parade, the race and for Memorial Day.

Clouds will increase this weekend but we will stay dry.