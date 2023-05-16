Indianapolis had a high temperature of 70° or more for eleven consecutive days. Clouds and rain ended that streak Tuesday when highs only reached the 60s. After a gray day with a few showers, mainly south if I-70, high pressure will clear skies overnight. This weather system will give us sunny skies and highs in the mid-70s for Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures and humidity will rise Friday. Expect a high near 80° with another round of showers and storms in the afternoon as a cold front approaches. A few strong storms will possible through the evening and the rain will continue through Saturday morning as the front moves through the state. Up to a half-inch of rain will be likely. The rain will end early and most of Saturday will be less humid and dry, with a high near 70°, so the green flag will wave for qualifying for the Indy 500. We’ll have a full day of sunshine for Sunday. Expect highs in the mid-70s for Pole Day.

Light rain was scattered across the state Tuesday.

Sunny skies will return Wednesday.

After a cool start, the month of May is starting to warm up.

Temperatures and humidity will rise this week and rain is likely to start the weekend.