Sunny skies across central Indiana for the second day in a row

On average January is our coldest and our second cloudiest month of the year. We have only seen 12% of possible sunshine this month, 40% is typical. Although this has been a cloudy month, it has been mild and dry. We have avoided extreme cold as temperatures have run four degrees above average and we have had less than three inches of snow.

A warm front will move across the state overnight and temperatures will slowly rise after midnight. We’ll have gusty southwesterly winds Thursday and the milder breeze will push high temperatures into the 40s. A cold front will move across the state Thursday night and it will be colder Friday and Saturday with highs hovering near freezing.

For the second half of the weekend a rain/snow mix will develop late Sunday. As temperatures rise the mix will change to rain Monday. Eventually we will cool down Monday night and rain will change to snow by Tuesday morning.

