We have another great day ahead for your Wednesday. Temperatures are starting off a little cooler during the morning hours, in the upper 40s to low 50s. With plenty of sunshine around today and dry air in place, temperatures will quickly rise to the mid and upper 70s this afternoon. We hit a high temperatures of 74° in Indianapolis on Tuesday. We will be just a couple degrees warmer this afternoon.

Allergy Tracker

If you suffer from allergies, our Allergy Tracker still isn’t looking that great. Tree and grass pollen are at high levels in the area today while weed pollen and mold counts are holding at medium levels.

This will be another great evening to spend outside as we remain dry and temperatures will be comfortable on through the late evening hours.

Rain chances rising

We turn warmer and more humid by the end of the week and with that, our rain chances rise. A few spotty showers are possible Thursday evening but Friday will be much more impacted with wet weather. It won’t be a washout on Friday but we’ll have periods of rain and storms around at times from the morning through the evening. We have the Grand Prix and Mother’s Day this weekend. We do keep rain chances around for the weekend but there will be some dry time to enjoy the weekend events.