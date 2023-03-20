We have a few hours of the winter season left and it’s feeling like it Monday morning. Wind chills have fallen to the mid teens. You’ll definitely want the heavy coat as you’re heading out the door. However, temperatures will see a big warmup into the afternoon. We still remain a slightly below average for this time of year, but it will be a significant improvement from where we were over the weekend. The average high temperature for this time of year is 54° in Indianapolis. We’ll see temperatures peak in the upper 40s and lower 50s on breezy southwest winds.

Spring officially begins at 5:24 PM today. The Spring Equinox is when the sun’s direct rays are right over the equator. It is around the time when we see an equal amount of daylight and darkness. From here, our days will be getting longer than our nights.

We stay dry and mostly clear this evening. Temperatures will drop to the mid 30s by the late evening and lower 30s early Tuesday morning. The good news for Tuesday is that we won’t start off as cold and we have many dry hours. The “bad news” is that we won’t have as much sunshine and rain returns by the evening.

Spotty showers will move in late Tuesday afternoon and turn scattered through the state over the evening. This begins the daily rain chances we’ll see from Tuesday through the weekend. We’ll be closely watching a cold front sliding through the region in the middle of the week. Right now, it’s looking like this front will stall over the state, which will lead to continued rainfall to close the week. Of course, the exact location of where this front stalls will play a big role in just how much rain we see. At this time, a two model comparison for the next 5 days is looking favorable for some locations to be seeing ~2″ of rainfall over this time frame. Stay tuned as we closely watch this system.