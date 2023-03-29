A weak cold front moved across the state and caused a few scattered showers, mainly north of I-70, Wednesday afternoon. . This front will clear central Indiana early this evening and will send temperatures falling to the mid 20s by early Thursday. Thursday will be the best day of the week. We’ll be dry with plenty of sunshine and after a cold start with lows below freezing, temperatures will rebound to seasonal levels

Friday will be a day of active weather. The Storm Prediction Center has determined that there is a slight risk for severe storms. Scattered showers along with the chance for storms will arrive in the morning. Another round of showers and storms come in the afternoon and evening. This will be when dynamics are more favorable for severe weather, especially later in the evening as the low and cold front get closer. Severe storms are looking more likely to our west in Illinois and Missouri, but we could certainly see them here. Damaging winds will be the primary threat but rotating storms will also be possible. Up to an inch of rain is likely by Saturday morning.

The cold front will move across the state early. That will bring an end to the rainfall, but as colder air moves in behind the front, temperatures will fall during the day. Sunday will be a quiet day with sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s.

March had been a mild, wet month.