It’s a much milder start Thursday morning. Temperatures have been running ~10° – 20° warmer than they were Wednesday morning. A jacket or sweater is still recommended for kids heading to the bus stop during the morning.

A warm front will stall in northern Indiana today. All of central Indiana is expected to get behind this front, leaving us in a very mild air mass. High temperatures will rise to the mid and upper 70s Thursday afternoon. A few locations may even hit the 80° mark! The average high temperature for the date is only 67°.

Thursday evening will be perfect for all your outdoor plans. If you don’t have any, perhaps take advantage of the mild conditions and make some. The Headless Horseman will ride again this evening at Conner Prairie, Harvest Nights is ongoing at Newfields and many orchards in the area are running their fall festivals. Temperatures on through the evening hours will have only fallen to the mid 60s by 10 PM.

We’re warm again on Friday with high temperatures back in the upper 70s. However, showers and storms will arrive ahead of a cold front. The front won’t sweep the state until early Saturday but the rain will impact your Friday evening plans. Scattered showers will linger into early Saturday with more rain expected to return late in the afternoon.